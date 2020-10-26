Camdenton Police department press release:

On October 23rd at 7:10 p.m., officers of the Camdenton Police department responded to Whisker's bar and grill to a report of a fight between numerous subjects and gunshots. It was reported the fight was between two motorcycle clubs and patrons of the bar.

All parties involved in the altercation had fled from the bar prior to the officers arrival. Statements were gathered from witnesses at the bar. Apparently the fight originally started with an argument between two males which led to several people getting into a physical altercation. During the fight, it was reported that someone fired shots from a gun.

There was no evidence at the scene indicating anyone had been shot. At this time, there are no reports of anyone being shot or injured during this altercation.

Officers are still gathering information on this incident and attempting to identify further witnesses. Further information will be released as it comes available.