Betty Jo Rumfelt

Our Mom and Grandma Betty

8-8-1928 - 10-20-2020

After 92 well-loved years of living life to the fullest, our Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Gma Betty, earned her crown.

Born Betty Jo Spurlock in Mountain Grove, MO. to Carl and Zelpha Spurlock. In 1946 she married Lavelle Rumfelt. She was the farmer’s wife/helpmate, and homemaker for 57 years until he passed in 2003. In the last 20 years she enjoyed cooking favorites to share with her family…..her famous apple pies, peanut butter pies, chocolate oatmeal bars, peanut butter fudge, “good as gold” apple butter…..never using a recipe! She filled her days reading, doing puzzles, and making quilts. She was an artist creating beautiful custom quilts that told a story for whoever she was making it for. She sewed love in every stitch and is leaving us each with rich memories and treasured heirlooms to pass to the next generations.

Her family was her world! She is survived by daughter Judy (Dwight) Dittmar, Billings: son Jeff (Terri) Rumfelt, Bolivar; daughter Kathy (Steve) Baer, Springfield; grandchildren Shawna(Mark) Estep, Marionville; Dusty(Amy) Dittmar, Marionville; Jared(Kayla) Rumfelt, Olive Branch, MS; Jenna (Chris) Todd; Jessica (Alex) Kelly, Ozark; great grandchildren, Cheyanne (Anthony) Hagler; Klayton (Josie) Dittmar; Koy Dittmar; Kambel, Kollins, and Krew Rumfelt; Jordon, Justin, Jase, and Jaxon Todd; Kannon Kelly. She was looking forward to her first great-great, Essie Mae Dittmar due in December; her sister, Carolyn Spurlock Palmer, Pleasant Hope, and sister by choice, Dorsey Dalton, Springfield and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death was her sister, Mary, and great granddaughter Shelby Estep.

Graveside visitation was held on Saturday, October 24 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. in IOOF Cemetery, Marionville, MO. Graveside services followed the same day at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Ed Edwards and Reverend Mark Wright officiating. Arrangements are through Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.

In lieu of flowers, it was her wish that a donation be made in honor of her great granddaughter, to the Shelby Estep Memorial Scholarship fund, care of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. P.O. Box 8960 Springfield, MO. 65801