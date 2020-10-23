JoAnn Ellen (Gjevre) Toso of Starkweather, ND, passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 79.

JoAnn Ellen (Gjevre) Toso of Starkweather, ND, passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 79. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Funeral Service for JoAnn will be held at Trinity-Bergen Lutheran Church, Starkweather on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Robert Buechler officiating. Burial will be in the Trinity-Bergen Cemetery, rural Starkweather. JoAnn was born on Aug. 9, 1941, to Paul and Edna (Pederson) Gjevre at Starkweather. She met LeRoy Toso at the Devils Lake Roller Rink as a teenager and they married on June 17, 1960. They welcomed sons - LeRoy Jr. “Roy” in Nov. of 1963 and Kevin in Aug. of 1968. In June of 2020, JoAnn and LeRoy celebrated 60 years of marriage. She worked at St. Luke’s Clinic in Fargo, ND, as a receptionist in the department of Internal Medicine for over 20 years and a part-time associate at the Devils Lake, ND, Walmart in her retirement, for nine years. JoAnn devoured series after series of books, and spent her free time playing games, completing word puzzles and keeping up with friends and family on Facebook. She always appreciated a smooth writing pen and took joy in beautifying her yard with lawn ornaments and flowers. She couldn’t pass up a good auction sale and always hunted the best thrift store bargains. JoAnn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and felt so proud to be a great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by; her parents, Paul and Edna Gjevre; sister and brothers-in-law, Lois and Benny Spidahl and Roland Nygard; sister-in-law, Nancy Gjevre; and in-laws, Clarence and Tillie Toso. She is survived by; her husband, LeRoy Sr.; brother, Gary Gjevre, Devils Lake; sister, Judy Nygard, Helena, MT; sons, Roy of Warroad, MN, and Kevin of Starkweather; grandchildren, Richard Toso, Nicholas (Heidi) Toso, and Megan Toso; and great-grandson, Sutton Toso; and many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.