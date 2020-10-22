Inez “Elaine” Robertson, “Wah’pe Ga Dada Winyan” (Falling Leaves Woman), 82, of Fort Totten, ND, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Inez “Elaine” Robertson, “Wah’pe Ga Dada Winyan” (Falling Leaves Woman), 82, of Fort Totten, ND, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Visitation was held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Dakota Baptist Church in Fort Totten from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m with a prayer service at 6 pm. The funeral service was on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. also at the church with Pastor Paul Young. Elaine will be laid to rest in the Lighthouse Assembly of God Cemetery in Fort Totten. Inez Elaine was born on Nov. 9, 1937, daughter of Eva Longie and William Waanatan. Elaine was a great-great-granddaughter of Chief Waanatan and inherited the traditional customs from the Cut Head band. Elaine and her siblings grew up in a placed called “Daweita” in the St. Michael’s area. As she got older, Elaine attended Clavary Square Boarding School in Fort Totten and the Wahpeton Boarding School both in North Dakota. Elaine was united in marriage to Tom Robertson I and they were blessed with ten children; David, Tom II, Kim, Johanna, Jerry, Mark, David, James, Paul and Samuel Robertson. She later married Joseph “Sunny” Rainbow and two more precious children, Daniel and Beverly Rainbow, were added to the family. As a child, Elaine enjoyed hunting birds with a sling shot and she continued to be an avid hunter. She passed the trait of enjoying the hunt to her sons as well. In her younger years she and her sister, Helena, enjoyed riding sheep. She enjoyed cooking and one of her specialties was her delicious frybread. She loved playing prize BINGO and KENO with her sisters and the rest of the family. Elaine was rich in family and her most prized possession was her family. Her devotion, commitment and dedication to her family was extraordinary. Our kooshi was the most kindest soul we’ve ever met. Kooshi was our families biggest fan; whether it was basketball, softball, football, fast pitch, horsehoes, powwows and school activities. Elaine was always right there cheering them on. Her best friends are: Delaine, Elyza, Sunny and Baby Rory. Elaine’s loving family includes; her siblings, Pauline Greywater, Helena Littleghost, Elizabeth Littleghost and Leroy Littleghost; children, Tom (Lori) Robertson II, Johanna (Ronnie) Hunt, Jerry (Nancy) Robertson, Mark (Martina) Robertson, David (Patty) Robertson Sr., James Robertson I, Paul Robertson, Daniel Rainbow Sr. and Beverly Rainbow; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husbands, Tom Robertson I and Sunny Rainbow; siblings, Jerome Waanatan, Mary Littlewind, Maxine Littleghost and Arlene Littleghost; sons, David Robertson, Kim Robertson, and Samuel Robertson; and grandchildren, Lillian, Vernell Jr., Kaden, Brandy, Dwight, Shannon, Jasmine, Beatrice, Pennie, Baby Spears, Samuel, Jeffrey, Michael and Gabriel. Active Pallbearers will be: Jason Robertson, David Robertson Jr., Beau Robertson Sr., Jarin “Sky” Robertson, Sage Robertson, Dedrick Robertson, Jonathon Robertson, Denver SpottedBear, Pernell Jackson Sr. and Isaac Hunt. Honorary Bearers; Spirit Lake Indian Reservation adopted family, Hyllis Dauphinais, Jon (Myra) Daniels, Poplar, MT, Antoine American Horse, Cannonball, ND, Lyda BearsTail and family, Jeanie Chaske, Wilbur and Judy Robertson, Wahbay, SD, Myra and Ronnie Robertson also of Poplar. All Drum Groups are welcome to share their songs in memory of Elaine.