Gov. Mike Parson announced $5 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act funding that will be distributed to the state's six regional food banks to help residents who rely on food assistance.

“This additional funding for food banks will help ensure continued access to good nutrition for Missouri’s vulnerable citizens during these challenging times,” Parson said in a news release announcing the funding on Wednesday.

A total of $990,413 will be distributed to Harvesters Community Food Network, $925,073 to Ozarks Food Harvest, $359,288 to Second Harvest Community Food Bank, $504,818 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank, $1.46 million to St. Louis Area Foodbank, $708,263 to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and $50,000 to Feeding Missouri.

“Keeping up with the demand on food banks has been an ongoing challenge during COVID-19,” Department of Social Services Acting Director Jennifer Tidball said in a news release Wednesday. “This additional $5 million from the CARES Act provides vital support to those local entities assisting Missouri citizens with food.”

The food banks serve the needs of more than 1,000 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and other meal sites across the state. Residents can find more information on food pantries and over 2,800 programs and services available in the state through Missouri’s online services navigator, which is located at https://mo.servicesnavigator.org/s4s/WhereILive/Council?pageId=1&lockla=true.