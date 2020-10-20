The Holiday Fare Wine Trail, Nov. 21 and 22 at seven Hermann-area wineries, ushers in the holiday season with a celebration of food and wine, shared with friends and family. The annual event is sponsored by the Hermann Vintners Association.

Wine Trail visitors will have an opportunity to sip and sample food and wine pairings on a route that meanders for 20 scenic miles along the Missouri River between Hermann and New Haven.

“After the hard work of harvest, everyone’s ready for a Wine Country celebration,” says Patty Held, president of the Hermann Wine Trail. “Some wineries serve traditional family recipes. Others invent new recipes just for the occasion.”

The 2020 Holiday Fare tasting menu will feature:

• Adam Puchta — Crostini topped with Smoked Turkey Breast and Orange Cranberry Sauce, accompanied by Potato Souffle, paired with Dry Rosé

• Bias — Apple Crisp, paired with Caramel Apple Sangria

• Dierberg Star Lane — Glazed Cranberry-Orange Scones, paired with Pinot Noir

• Hermannhof — Ham and Cheese Grits Casserole, paired with White Lady

• OakGlenn — Rice Ambrosia, paired with Red Muscadine

• Röbller — Savory Potato Soup, paired with Chambourcin

• Stone Hill — Pumpkin Tart with Cinnamon Whipped Cream and Cranberry Orange Relish, paired with Steinberg Red

Held each year the third weekend of November, Holiday Fare Wine Trail is one of six annual events hosted by Hermann-area vintners. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hermann Wine Trail recently announced several changes for next year.

All 2021 Hermann Wine Trails will be one-day Saturday events, with ticket sales limited to 800 guests. Curling Vine Winery, located on I-70 at the Highway 19 exit, will be a new addition to the Wine Trail, joining long-time favorites Adam Puchta Winery, Bias Winery, Dierberg Star Lane Tasting Room, Hermannhof Winery, and Röbller Winery. Absent in 2021 will be Stone Hill and OakGlenn wineries.

The 2021 schedule opens with Chocolate Wine Trail, Feb. 20, a popular Valentine’s getaway for many couples. Farmers’ Table Wine Trail, April 10, will showcase Missouri farm-to-table products. Wild Bacon Wine Trail, May 1, will feature creative pairings of wine and bacon-inspired dishes. Berries & BarBQ Wine Trail, July 24, will be a celebration of the flavors of summer. Next year’s Holiday Fare Wine Trail will be November 20, followed by the Say Cheese Wine Trail, Dec. 11, the same weekend as Hermann’s Kristkindl Markt, a German-style Christmas market

The $30 per person ticket price, advance purchase required, includes a souvenir wine glass. Participants also may enter a drawing for a $30 gift certificate from each winery and a one-night stay at a Hermann B&B. The ticket price does not include transportation to wineries or additional wine tasting.

Wine Trail tickets and information are available online at HermannWineTrail.com or from the Hermann Welcome Center, 800-932-8687.