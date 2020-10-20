James Bert “Jim” Doty, age 57, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home. He was born March 6, 1963, in Aurora, the son of the late Bert and Sharon (Hansen) Doty.

Jim was a 1981 graduate of Aurora High School and was the owner of Doty Trash Services in Aurora. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3948 in Aurora.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Jessica Doty-Fleetwood of Republic, Missouri; one son, Waylon Doty and his wife, Skye, of Aurora; four grandchildren, Greyson and Urijah Fleetwood, Elliott Shelby and Miley Feringa; one sister, Marie Johnson and her husband, Jerry, of Illinois; three brothers, Wayne Doty and his wife, Tammie, and Tom Doty, all of Aurora and Jack Hansen and his wife, Nita, of Wichita, Kansas.

A visitation, under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home, in Aurora, will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Engage Church 16 W. Olive St. in Aurora, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church. A private family burial will follow at Crane Community Cemetery in Crane, Missouri. Online condolences may be shared at www.CraftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.