An Eldon woman was injured Monday morning in a collision on Sharon Drive at Woodward Lane in Cole County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Darrick Farr, 31, of Jefferson City, was eastbound in a 2012 Volkswagen and was following a 2004 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Donna Timm, 45 of Eldon. According to the report, Farr was following Timm for suspicious activity that was witnessed west of the crash location and Timm slammed on her brakes, causing the Volkswagen Jetta to strike the rear of her vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing safety devices. Timm received minor injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Health Center by Cole County EMS. Farr was not reported to have any injuries.

Both vehicles had minor damage. The Volkswagen Jetta was driven from the scene and the Pontiac Vibe was towed from the scene.