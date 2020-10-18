A Gravois Mills driver was killed in an afternoon crash after her vehicle overturned and she was ejected on Rt. WW.

Elizabeth K. Raney, 30, was driving her 1998 Chevy Silverado 1500 north on Rt WW when she failed to negotiate acurve and travelled off the right side of the road. The vehicle travelled back onto the road and then off the left side. The truck overturned and Raney was ejected.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The vehicle was totaled.

This is Troop F's 4th fatality of October and 64th in 2020.