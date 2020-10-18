Lake Regional Health System has launched a philanthropy initiative, Commitment to Caring, focused on rallying community support for advanced health care services. The first project to be funded by the initiative will enhance services for heart and cancer care.

The Need for Enhanced Cancer Care

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in Missouri. The American Cancer Society estimates 37,450 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Missouri in 2020. Nationwide, cancer strikes nearly two in five people during their lifetimes.

Lake Regional Health System is committed to providing the best cancer care. This means providing individualized care to every patient, every time, using the latest treatments and technology available. Patients benefit from having a team of providers that includes surgeons; medical and radiation oncologists; diagnostic radiologists; and pathologists; as well as specialists in cardiovascular-thoracic surgery, gastroenterology, pulmonology, urology and women’s health.

“Lake Regional is proud to be nationally accredited by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “We want our community to know that they do not have to travel to receive the best cancer care.”

Within the last few years, Lake Regional has expanded its cancer care services by investing in technology and recruiting additional physicians and surgeons to enhance capabilities. Lake Regional hopes to continue its enhancement of cancer services by expanding the Cancer Center.

Increasing the space of the Cancer Center will improve patient accommodations. An expansion of the infusion area will provide more privacy to patients receiving chemotherapy and other intravenous treatments. Additionally, having pharmacy services on-site will be more convenient for patients.

Your Support Makes the Difference

“The community depends on Lake Regional, and it is essential for us to build for the future,” Henry said. “By making additional investments in our facilities now, Lake Regional will be ready to provide advanced care for heart disease and cancer for years to come. We invite the community to come alongside us and take pride in growing local health care.”

Lake Regional’s goal is to raise $10 million through community giving. So far, Lake Regional has raised $1 million from corporate and individual donors. The scope and overall pace of the project will depend on the level of community support.

Every dollar given through Commitment to Caring goes directly to enhancing health care services. Supporting this initiative can make the difference between maintaining a good hospital and building an exceptional health system that touches the lives of everyone in the community.

Ways to Give

Donations can be made online to Commitment to Caring at lakeregionl.com/donate. Donations can also be made via cash, check or credit card to Lake Regional Fund Development. For more information, please contact the Fund Development Office at 573-348-8153.

To Learn More

For more information on Commitment to Caring, including how to donate and current supporters, visit lakeregional.com/development.

