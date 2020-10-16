Missouri University of Science and Technology Chancellor Mo Dehghani will present his second State of the University address to the campus and community 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Oct. 22, on Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.

Dehghani plans to discuss how two recent donations to the university will help shape Missouri S&T as a “destination of choice” for students, faculty and staff. He also plans to discuss plans to create a new arrival district to the university and other plans for future development.

Earlier this week, the university announced a $300 million gift from June and Fred Kummer to establish The Kummer Institute Foundation. The gift will enable the university to establish a new school of innovation and entrepreneurship, develop new areas for research, provide numerous scholarships and fellowships for students, and bolster the Rolla region’s economy Fred Kummer is a 1955 civil engineering graduate of S&T and the founder of HBE Corp.

Dehghani announced Thursday a $10 million gift from Linda and Bipin Doshi to endow and name the Linda and Bipin Doshi Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering. Bipin Doshi earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from S&T in 1962 and 1963. He is the retired chairman, president and CEO of Schafer Industries in South Bend, Indiana.

Dehghani, who joined Missouri S&T on Aug. 1, 2019, will deliver his State of the University address as Missouri S&T kicks off its year-long 150th anniversary celebration. Dehghani will urge the community and the campus to consider what the university will become over the next 150 years. Learn more about S&T’s history and find details on 150 celebration events at 150.mst.edu.

To listen to the presentation and participate by submitting questions, join Missouri S&T’s Chancellor Dehghani at this link: umsystem.zoom.us/j/96129596718.