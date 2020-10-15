A Versailles man was injured Wednesday evening after his motorcycle overturned on Route J in Morgan County, just north of Highway 135.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Anthony Wilson, 34, of Versailles, was heading south in a 2013 Harley Davidson when he traveled off the left side of the road. Wilson attempted to return to the roadway and his motorcycle overturned. Wilson received minor injuries and was transported by Mid-Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The motorcycle had minor damage and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Department and the Versailles Police Department in its response.