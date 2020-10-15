On Friday, October 9, 2020, Governor Mike Parson announced that 39 Missouri libraries were awarded more than $870,000 through the Missouri State Library to help residents access high-speed internet for Telehealth and distance learning in response to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has created a massive shift to online services,” Governor Parson said. “Providing our public libraries with the means to meet the need for access to devices and high-speed internet will help close the connectivity gap many students and citizens are experiencing at this time.” The Missouri State Library and Missouri Department of Economic Development reviewed and approved the grant applications. The money awarded comes from the CARES Act funding and part of the Rapid Broadband Deployment Initiative.

“COVID-19 has disrupted so many aspects of everyday life, and libraries have stepped up to fill in gaps that wouldn’t otherwise be met,” said Robin Westphal, State Librarian.

The monies awarded to the grant recipients will allow them to purchase hotspots and Wi-Fi enabled devices to help support Telehealth and students of higher education. The Camden County Library District will receive $9,467 in grant monies. We plan to update our public access points at all of our branches and purchase 12 laptops. Six are for dedicated telehealth options and 6 for use in our libraries to help promote social distancing. In coordination with the City of Camdenton, we will also be adding a hotspot in the City Park. The City is excited to be able to work together to serve the citizens of the community better.