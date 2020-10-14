Victoria 'Vicki' N. Harris was born October 13, 1954 in Russellville, Arkansas, the daughter of Alvin E. and Ivy Dean (Adams) Webb. She entered into rest on October 10, 2020 in Neosho, following a sudden illness at the age of 65. Vicki moved from California to Southwest Missouri at the age of 13 and graduated from Aurora High School. She then obtained an associates degree in music from Crowder College and was currently employed at Community Bank and Trust for over 20 years and held the position of four state cashier. Vicki loved spending time with her family and her church family and was a member of First Baptist Church in Neosho. Vicki and Michael Lynn Harris were united in marriage on June 8, 1974 at the First Baptist Church in Granby and Michael preceded her in death on November 2, 2005. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Jones and husband, Caleb of Neosho; three grandchildren, whom she adored and loved being with, Brynlee, Greyson and Barret; sister in law, Shirley 'Sam' Alps; brother in law, Rich Harris and wife, Mitzi and children, Chris Harris, Layne Harris, Lisa Harris and Laura Harris and nieces and nephews of her sister, Paulette, Michael Hall, James Hall, Deborah Hall and Daniel Webb. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Paulette Webb and mother in law and father in law, Velma and Richard Tink.

A time of visitation will be 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm Thursday, October 15 at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO. Services will be 2:00 pm Friday, October 16 at First Baptist Church, Neosho. Interment will follow at Granby Memorial Cemetery, Granby, MO. Contributions to honor Vicki may be made to First Baptist Church of Neosho, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

