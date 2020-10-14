A Lake Ozark couple has donated $100,000 to Lake Regional Health System to benefit it’s Commitment to Caring initiative.

A Lake Ozark couple has donated $100,000 to Lake Regional Health System to benefit it’s Commitment to Caring initiative. Through the initiative, Lake Regional is seeking to transform health care delivery for two vitally important services: heart care and cancer treatment services.

Willis and Peggy Hansen hope their donation will inspire others to support the enhancement of health services in the community. The couple has a strong personal connection to Lake Regional, as they have each received life-saving care from the health system. After suffering a heart attack, Willis Hansen received treatment at Lake Regional, and Peggy Hansen received rapid care from the hospital after experiencing a stroke.

“Lake Regional is vital to the community and area,” Peggy Hansen said. “After having my stroke, I learned that Lake Regional is the only hospital between Columbia and Springfield that is a state-designated center for stroke, heart attack and trauma.”

Karen Faiferlick, vice president of the Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors and chair of Lake Regional’s Development Council, expressed her appreciation for the Hansens’ generosity.

“We are all grateful for Willis and Peggy Hansen’s continued support of advancing local health care,” Faiferlick said. “They understand the importance of taking pride in your community health system and building for the future.”

The Hansens said they want more people to be aware of the recognitions Lake Regional has received for quality care. They also believe a continued expansion of programs and services is necessary to maintain the health system’s mission of providing exceptional health care.

“The hospital is the foundation of the community,” Willis Hansen said. “Lake Regional is equipped to take care of your diverse health needs, but it is up to everyone to support the health system. The stronger the hospital, the stronger the community.”

The Hansens are committed to supporting the service lines of cardiology and cancer care and enhanced technology that will create a world-class environment for the community. Lake Regional, with help from the Hansens and other generous donors, has raised $1 million so far for Commitment to Caring. The health system’s goal is to raise $10 million through community giving before breaking ground. Donations can be made to Commitment to Caring at lakeregional.com/donate.

