David Thomas Bertsch, 78, of Devils Lake, ND, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center surrounded by his wife, daughter, granddaughters and loving family. Mass of Christian Burial for David will be held on Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake. Reverend Steven Wirth will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 5 until 7:30 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m. Urn Bearers will be Dick Prozinski, Tony Prozinski, Samuel Valdez and Damond Brokke. Reading the Scriptures will be Gary Bertsch and the Eucharistic Gift Bearers will be Brittney, Courtney, Kayden and Kaleb. David Thomas Bertsch was born on April 14, 1942, in Devils Lake, the son of Antone and Pauline (Gefroh) Bertsch. He grew up in rural Devils Lake and was educated at the Freshwater Township School, Webster, ND, and then graduated from St Mary’s High School in Devils Lake with the class of 1960. David was united in marriage to Caroline Heisler on Jan. 12, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Tammy. Over the years, David worked for the Railroad in Grand Forks, ND, Behms Propane, as a salesman at the Burick Dealership and Langton Enterprises all of Devils Lake. He also managed the Knights of Columbus Club and worked for his nephews at Proz End of the Line. In David’s younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved reloading shotgun shells, boating and being outdoors. But his most cherished moments were the times he spent entertaining his two granddaughters and the great-grandchildren. David was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. David is survived by his loving family including; his wife, Carol of 57 years; daughter, Tammy Morken, Devils Lake; his granddaughters, Brittany (Samuel) Valdez of Williston, ND, and Courtney (Damond Brokke) Morken of Devils Lake; along with his great-grandchildren, Kayden and Kaleb de la Paz, Lukas and Sammy Valdez, Isabella, Gabriela and Tylee Brokke; siblings, Patti Prozinski, Richard Bertsch both of Devils Lake, Joe (Marlene) Bertsch, Detroit Lakes, MN, and Gary (Becky) Bertsch, San Antonio, TX; and many beloved nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by; his parents; his son-in-law, George Morken; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Liz Heisler. David’s family would like to thank the staff at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Dr. Downs, Amber Johnson, Devils Lake Police Department and the Lake Region Ambulance.