Nancy M. Strand, 68, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 11 beginning at 5 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Please keep your safety and health and that of others in mind when attending any of the services. The family thanks you for your support and prayers. God Bless You. The funeral Mass will be live streamed through St. Joseph Facebook page. Nancy Strand was born Oct. 18, 1951, in Fargo, ND, the daughter of Carol and Marjorie (Zenk) Cossette and moved to Devils Lake with her family when she was very young. Nancy was united in marriage to Keith Strand on June 21, 1975, in Devils Lake. She was a lifelong resident of Devils Lake and worked at Wal-Mart for 26 years before retiring in 2018. Nancy was a beautiful, loving, caring soul and will be missed dearly by her family, many friends, and members of the Devils Lake Community. Nancy was a strong woman of faith and proud member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She served faithfully as a CCD educator for 30 years and enjoyed teaching second graders about the Catholic faith. Nancy loved the Kentucky Derby, especially getting dressed up with her "Ya-Ya" sisters and dazzling everyone with her many fascinator derby hats. Nancy always put her family first, no matter what. Nancy was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, alongside Keith, and always had fun traveling with their Minnesota Vikings friends to Minneapolis for football games. She was proud of both her daughter, Lacy, and son, Tyler's, achievements and showed up every year to cheer them on when they ran the Fargo Marathon. Nancy loved being "Nana" to her two grandchildren. She lived for playing board games and chats with her grandson, Jaxon, and snuggles with her eight-month-old granddaughter, Raelyn. Nancy’s loving family include; her husband of 45 wonderful years, Keith Strand; children and grandchildren, Lacy and her husband, Daniel Salander and their son, Jaxon of Lincoln, ND, and Tyler Strand and his wife, Chelsey and their daughter, Raelyn of Fargo; siblings John (Karla) Cossette, Klamath Falls, OR, Carolyn (Tom) Hesford, Barry (Karen) Cossette, and Jim Cossette, all of Bismarck, ND, and Amy (Tom) Brozik, Medical Lake, WA; sister-in-law, Shaaron Allen, Federal Way, WA; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by; her parents; brother, Robert Cossette; and in-laws, Howard and Deloris Strand. Eternal rest, grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen." Reading the Scriptures will be Jen Tollefson and Allison Dodd and Eucharistic Gift Bearers will be Tyler, Lacy and Jaxon. Music will be provided by Audrey Myklebust, Lynne Webster and Patty Cote.