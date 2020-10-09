Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion to shine pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The dome and Governor’s Mansion will light up pink at sunset and remain lit until sunrise each day through the weekend, according to a release from Parson’s office. The color pink commemorates those lost to breast cancer, breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease, and medical professionals and researchers working to find a cure.

"Breast cancer takes the lives of many of our loved ones, and often far too soon,"Parson said in a news release Friday. "We light the Capitol and People’s Mansion pink as a show of support for those currently battling breast cancer, those lost to breast cancer, and survivors of breast cancer. We are also extremely thankful for the many researchers and medical professionals who continue working to find a cure for this devastating disease.”

Breast cancer accounts for one-third of all cancers diagnosed among women in Missouri and is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women behind lung cancer. Approximately one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. On average, nearly 6,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in Missouri women.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation celebrates October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month each year to increase awareness of the disease and promote early detection through breast cancer screening. In Missouri, the Show Me Healthy Women program offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings for Missouri women who meet age, income and insurance guidelines.

At this time, there is no guaranteed way to prevent breast cancer for women who are at average risk. This is why screening by mammography, clinic breast examination, and breast self-examination are so important.

“On behalf of all clinicians, patients and families of those who are affected by breast cancer, I want to thank Governor Parson for lighting the dome, which helps raise awareness of all that we need to do to increase research, screening, and treatment for this disease,” Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said. “As an OB-GYN who practiced for more than 30 years, I want patients to know just how vital self-exams and mammograms truly are.”