Jason A. Harland, 39, of Cando, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home in Cando.

Jason A. Harland, 39, of Cando, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home in Cando. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home in Cando with Rev. Bonnie Weaver officiating. A visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday for one hour prior to the service. Masks are required at the visitation and service. The burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Egeland, ND, at a later date. Jason A. Harland was born Nov. 19, 1980, in Cando to Terry and Rebecca (Johnson) Harland. Jason grew up and attended school in Cando. Jason enlisted into the US Army at the age of 18 and returned to Cando after being honorably discharged. Jason was united in marriage to LaRana Pombo on Jan. 14, 2012. He received his GED and the couple moved to Fargo, ND, in 2013 where he was employed at a local manufacturing plant. LaRana passed away on Oct. 7, 2015. Jason returned to Cando and ill-health forced him to stay home and he was unable to work. He loved spending time with his two children, Kadence and Karson. Jason liked being outdoors, hunting, fishing and traveling. Jason is survived by; his children, Karson and Kadence Harland; his father, Terry Harland; brothers, Patrick Harland and Rico Harland; niece, Autumn; and nephew, Garret. He was preceded in death by; his wife, LaRana; and his grandparents. Online guestbook is available at www.dunnigandix.com. Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home of Cando is in charge of arrangements.