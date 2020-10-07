Numerous activities are planned for Homecoming weekend, and many are open to the public.

Missouri University of Science and Technology students, faculty, friends and family will be able to participate in a trivia contest, tune in to a live author discussion, dedicate a new laboratory and take part in the official kickoff of the university’s 150th anniversary celebration, all from the comfort of their own homes this October during the university’s Homecoming 2020 celebration.

Numerous activities are planned for Homecoming weekend, and many are open to the public. Zoom links and more information are available at 150.mst.edu/events. For more details, contact the Miner Alumni Association at 573-341-4145 or at 800-JOMINER (800-566-4637).

Homecoming 2020 will include:

Thursday, Oct. 15

-- 150th Anniversary Kickoff, 11 a.m.-noon on Facebook Live. Dr. Larry Gragg will host a kickoff event where attendees can experience the 150-year legacy of Missouri S&T, learn what events are planned for a year-long anniversary, and be entered to receive door prizes and giveaways.

Friday, Oct. 16

-- Clayco Advanced Construction and Materials Laboratory (ACML) Dedication, 4 p.m. on Zoom. Missouri S&T will dedicate this 16,000-square foot expansion to its Butler-Carlton Civil Engineering Building and honor the donors who helped pave its way.

-- Silver and Gold Happy Hour, 6 p.m. on Zoom. The Miner Alumni Association will host a casual social event and welcome all alumni to join from the comfort of their own homes. Enjoy guest appearances by Dr. Larry Gragg and members of Missouri S&T student design teams live from the Kummer Student Design Center.

Saturday, Oct. 17

-- “Forged in Gold” Book Talk, 10 a.m. on Zoom. Join Dr. Larry Gragg, Curators’ Distinguished Teaching Professor emeritus of history and political science at Missouri S&T, for a live discussion about his new book, Forged in Gold: Missouri S&T's First 150 Years.