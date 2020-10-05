FAYETTE — With only a game against sub-.500 Knox County due to have been played Tuesday at Edina, the undefeated Marceline High School softball Lady Tigers clinched at least a share of the 2020 Lewis and Clark Conference crown last Thursday when they dispatched host Fayette 13-2.

The victory was the seventh league win for Todd Lowther’s Lady Tigers (15-0) – all but the first won against Schuyler County achieved by twin-digits margins. MHS topped Schuyler County 8-1.

In the win over FHS’ Lady Falcons, 3-hits games by Maisie Billups, Ciarrah Bell, and Ireland Bloss and a pair of hits by Gracey Jordan supported well the pitching of Cassi Rodgers, Lowther reports.

Prior to the probable outright-title clincher at Knox County Tuesday, the Marceline girls were to visit Trenton for non-league play Monday. Next on the Lady Tigers’ trek is scheduled to be a Thursday visit to always-formidable Macon.

Last Thursday’s play at Fayette saw the junior-varsity Lady Tigers stay perfect, record-wise, by an 11-0 margin.

Bloss was the winning pitcher. Lucy Moseley had three hits and Sevilla Bussman and Brailey Niemeier two apiece.

The JV team’s record moved to 14-0.