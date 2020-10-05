Columbia Police Department officers found more than 40 shell casings Sunday after a shooting in the 400 block of Oak Street.

This is the second shooting in the same area since Friday, which caused damage to a nearby residence.

Two groups were involved in the firefight, according to a Columbia Police Department news release. A property and several parked vehicles were damaged. There were no reported injuries as of Monday morning.

"The frequency of these incidents of gunfire is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Assistant Chief of Police Biran Richenberge said in the release.

An investigation is underway into the shooting. There was not a suspect description or vehicle description available as of Monday morning.

Residents with information should call the police department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.