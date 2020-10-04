The Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club is sponsoring “Pedal 2 End Polio.”

The Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club is sponsoring “Pedal 2 End Polio.” The fun event for cyclists of all ages and abilities will take place Saturday, Oct. 24; rain date of Oct. 31.

The goal is to raise awareness of the importance of vaccinations and immunizations and to raise funds to support the International Rotary “End Polio Now Campaign.” Rotary International has a goal of eradicating polio worldwide. All proceeds from the event registrations will be donated to the “End Polio Now” campaign. Complete details and registration materials can be found at the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club web site: https://sites.google.com/view/rollabreakfastrotaryclub/home.

Pedal 2 End Polio will feature two rides and two routes.

Immunization Card Ride

Riders will visit seven stations on the ride and receive two immunization punches in their card at each station. Finishers will have collected a punch for every immunization a person should have before they are 18 years of age. Finished cards will go into a drawing for a variety of prizes.

Registration for the Immunization Card Ride is $10.

Poker Ride

Riders will visit seven stations on the ride and receive a playing card at each location. The best poker hands (5 card) will select from an array of great prizes. In the event of a tie, the high cards from the extra 2 cards will be the tie breaker. Registration for the Poker Ride is $20.

Thanks to the generous support of the Pedal 2 End Polio Sponsors there are over $2000 worth of prizes available for these rides. A full list of sponsors can be found on the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club web site.

The Routes

Riders can select the route for their ride.

Over 10 Miles

A route over 10 miles is designed for active cyclists and includes seven stations all over Rolla. Riders can select the station they wish to start at and will determine their own route to visit the remaining stations. The finish is at Veterans Memorial Park. The list of stations and other details is available on the web site.

Complimentary water and individually wrapped snack items are available at each station.

Under 4 Miles

The route under 4 miles is designed for families, kids and recreational bike riders. It utilizes the Acorn Trail as well as some city bike lanes and streets. This is a prescribed route that begins and ends at Veterans Memorial Park on Southview. This route also includes seven stations. Complimentary water bottles and individually wrapped snack items are available at the stations. A staggered start will be utilized to avoid congestion on the route. The route will be well marked and Route Marshalls will be posted at each street crossing along the route.

Bike Decorating Contest

The contest is for children under 16. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for the best decorated bike.

To Register for Pedal 2 End Polio go to the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club web site: https://sites.google.com/view/rollabreakfastrotaryclub/home or use the QR code on the Pedal 2 End Polio posters available around town.

The deadline for pre-registration is Oct. 12, 2020. Riders under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All riders must use helmets and have a rear blinker on their bikes to participate.

All riders — parents and guardians for riders under the age of 18 — must sign a waiver for the event.

All riders who register by the Oct. 12 deadline will receive: Pedal 2 End Polio T-shirt and complimentary water and snacks throughout the event. The first 15 registrants will also receive a USB rechargeable rear blinker light, provided by Route 66 Bicycles.

The next 80 registrants will receive a battery powered rear blinker light provided by the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club. Riders registering after the Oct. 12 deadline will not receive the event T-Shirt.

Event Packets — t-shirts, participant numbers, rear blinker lights for the first 95 riders — will be available at Rolla Public House on 6th and Rolla streets. On Friday before the event from 5–7p.m. Event Packets not picked up on Friday will be available at Veterans Memorial Park on the day of the event beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded at 11 a.m. on the day of the event at Veterans Memorial Park in the pavilion.

The public is also encouraged to stop by Veterans Memorial Park to view the Smithsonian exhibit “Outbreak” which will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the park. This exhibit was a project for Missouri University of Science and Technology microbiologist, Dr. David Westenberg.

The public should also be aware that there will be increased bike traffic on the Acorn Trail and across Rolla on the day of the event.

Pedal 2 End Polio is sponsored by the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club, and would not be possible without the financial support from: Mercy Family Clinic, Phelps County Bank, Elissa’s at Benton Square, Paul’s Furniture, WalMart Distribution Center #6069, Walmart (Rolla), Route 66 Bicycles, Public House Brewing Co., Tacony Manufacturing, Audubon Trails Nature Center, Pepsi, First Presbyterian Church of Rolla, Poe’s Gas, Price Chopper, Moorkamp and Arthur Family Dentistry, Merle’s Music, Edward Jones Matthew Z. Williams, Bicknell Engine Co., Coterie Coffee Group, Madison Railroad, Korean War Veterans, Walt’s Wheel Adventure, Mid-Mo Media Sunny 104.5 and Mid-Missouri ESPN, and Rolla Parks and Recreation Department.