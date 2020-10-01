KANSAS CITY — Kansas City police are investigating after a decomposing body was found in a home on the city's south side, but officers say initial evidence does not indicate it was a homicide.

Officers on Wednesday responded to a burglary call. They found a man who said he went to check on a friend he had not head from in a few days. The man said he went inside the house and found the body.

Police have not identified the victim, and a cause of death has not been determined.

Police initially labeled the death as suspicious. A police spokesman said Thursday that while the death doesn't appear to be a homicide, an investigation continues.