A pair of Brumley women were seriously injured Sunday morning in a head-on collision on Route C, just south of Jackson Cemetery Road in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Abby Bowman, 31, was heading north in the southbound lane when her 2006 Volkswagen Jetta struck a 2011 Buick Enclave being driven by Melissa Carico, 50. Both women were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident. Bowman was transported by MU Air to Mercy Hospital in Springfield and Carico was transported by Mercy Life Line to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Office in its response.