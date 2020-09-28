Dave Anderson and his wife, Jan, are owners of a local Camdenton business, CBD AMERICAN SHAMAN, Natural Medical Altenatives, They saw a great way to engage and meet BikeFest patrons in their business...so, they created a unique 50-50 donation pot for visitors in their store. The winner[s] would receive half the money collected, and the other half would go to the Lake of the Ozarks Shrine Club. Anderson noted...

"I wanted to give our local Shriners some attention for their charity. It's one I deeply believe in. You see...I was a Shrine Child from age 9-17." Anderson went on to relate his were burn injuries. Surgeries and medical procedures took eight years. Dave truly understands the excellent care Shriners provided during those eight years. He is a loyal supporter.

Andersons' donation was well accepted by the local Shrine Club. "We are very appreciative of Mr. Anderson's kind gesture. Our club's members spoke highly of his idea." Stated Gary White, L.O.S.C. Rajah. The Lake's Shrine Club was formed in 1959 and has over 50 members. It supports Missouri's St. Louis Shriners Children's Hospital. So far, over 940 lake area children have been served since 1959. For more Shriner information, contact Dr. David Kirchner, L.O.S.C. Public Relations, or Rajah Gary White, RAJAH, at 1-314-471-4292. For more information on CBD American Shaman, phone 1-573-317-9131. or e-mail them at info@cbdloz.com The Andersons also note they and staff, "Donna," are always available to assist interested customers... and...they offer FREE SAMPLING! STORE HOURS are...Tues.-Fri.-10-6, Sat.-9-2.