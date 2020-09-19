A downtown Columbia bar was closed Friday night after a confrontation between employees and health inspectors required a police response to keep the peace.

Health officials called 911 at 10:19 p.m. to bring Columbia Police Department officers to Nash Vegas, 929 E. Broadway. A video posted on Instagram shows two masked inspectors, at least three masked police officers and two unmasked employees arguing over the inspectors purported findings.

View this post on Instagram

Goodbye Nash Vegas via @chase_white12

A post shared by FULLSEND MIZZOU (@fullsendmizzou) on Sep 19, 2020 at 9:11am PDT

“Our staff did a compliance inspection and found numerous violations of public health order and attempted to provide the manager with a notice of suspension of his operating permit,” Assistant Health Director Scott Clardy wrote in a text message about the incident. “He became progressively agitated to the point that 911 was called to provide security for our officers.”

Friday night was the first night bars in Boone County have been allowed to remain open past 10 p.m. since Aug. 27. The Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department on Wednesday issued an order allowing bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to remain open until 10:30.

That is 30 minutes longer than the previous order allowed but the new order also extended the time for the sale of alcohol to 10:30 as well, adding 90 minutes to drinking time.

The video, just under 1 minute in length, begins at a point where a woman who works at Nash Vegas is disputing the violations the inspectors said they saw. A man asks them how they will prove groups at adjoining tables weren’t together.

Under county health orders, tables with separate groups have to be socially distanced at least 6 feet apart. The order allows groups of up to 10 in bars and restaurants.

“You know you are lying,” the woman says at one point to the health inspectors.

When the man raises his voice, an officer directs him to be quieter.

“You don't understand. This is six months of me dealing with this,” he responds. “Every week I wake up and I've got emails from her, and I've been extremely an nice guy. It takes a lot to get me up, heated up.

“I absolutely upset,” the man said. “This is what provides the food for my son.”

The bar will be closed until the owners submit and the department approves a plan to address the violations, Clardy wrote in an email.

Clardy, in an interview, said he called 911 while on the phone with inspectors while they were inside the bar. They saw violations that included standing bar service, people drinking while standing, not wearing masks while moving through the bar and people not social distancing at tables.

The inspectors were trying to explain why they were shutting the bar down immediately, Clardy said.

“I just heard him yelling at her and he would ask a question, then cut her off,” Clardy said. “She said he was quickly escalating it and she didn’t feel safe.”

There were other employees and patrons surrounding them and Clardy advised the inspectors to go outside.

“At one point they were concerned the crowd might turn on them,” Clardy said.

In a post to his Facebook page, owner Justin Conrad denounced the inspectors’ actions and accused them of overreacting. He said the bar service had been approved for his live music events and questioned why a biker rally is being allowed at Lake of the Ozarks while his bar is being closed.

“They just took the bar that provides for my family, my staff, and me,” he wrote. “After six months of doing everything thing they ask, being threatened weekly, there is no longer another option but to take legal action.”

The bar did not respond to messages sent to its email address.

The inspectors had planned to visit at least two or three more bars downtown to check compliance with the health order but the incident at Nash Vegas kept them past 10:30, Clardy said.

Boone County situation

The average daily case count for Boone County declined to its lowest level in four weeks as the health department reported an additional 66 cases of infection on Saturday.

The 60.7 cases per day is down almost 10 from the previous week and less than half the peak of 126.3 set at the end of August.

Among the 425 cases in the past seven days, the majority continue to be among younger age groups, with 55 percent in the range from 10 to 24. But there were also 32 cases among people over 70, more than 60 percent of the cases in that age range since Sept. 1.

State situation

Missouri added 1,387 COVID-19 cases and 13 reported deaths on Saturday to end what became the second-worst week of the pandemic in terms of new sickness and the worst week for deaths since May.

There were 10,382 new cases last week, second only to July 26 to Aug. 1, when 10,569 new cases were recorded. The 89 deaths is the most since 95 from May 24 to May 30 except for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, when the state reported 143 deaths including about 75 that had actually occurred in June, July and August but were miscoded in state reports.

The surge in infections has given Missouri the fourth-highest statewide infection rate in the nation for September, with new cases in every county in the state.

Hospitalizations in the state, reported with a 72-hour delay, are also running at the highest rates of the pandemic. There were 1,004 people being treated as inpatients on Wednesday, down 21 from the Tuesday but among the 10 highest days. The seven-day average for hospitalizations, 997, is down five from its highest number so far, 1,002, set on Tuesday.

The Missouri Hospital Association reports show that 131 people were on ventilators. The state had nearly 1,600 ventilators available for use and 34 percent of the ICU beds in the state were available.

rkeller@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1709