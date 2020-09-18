The Grand River Historical Society Museum is hosting Fiber Days from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Community Calendar

The Grand River Historical Society Museum is hosting Fiber Days from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sept. 19, the historic “Fiber Days” event will be held at the museum, located at 1401 Forest Dr.

Meneely family reunion

Meneely family reunion will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Meadville Community Center. All families are invited to attend. Bring a dish to share.

Senior Citizens Fund Board to meet

The Livingston County Senior Citizens Fund Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., on Sept. 21 at Timber Villa apartment.s The board will review grant applications and any other business brought before them.

Burnside Cemetery Assoc. to meet

The Burnside Cemetery Association will meet at 10 a.m., on Sept. 26 at the cemetery shelter house, located at 16501 LIV 304. Sandwiches and drinks will be provided for anyone able to stay after the meeting and help with upkeep on the grounds. Bring lawn chairs and any needed tools.

Pop-up Mobile Food Pantry in Chillicothe

Second Harvest Community Food Bank will be conducting a Pop – Up Mobile Food Bank in Chillicothe on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., or when food runs out. This program is open to the general public, so there are no income guidelines in order to obtain food. The Chillicothe event will be held at the old hospital site at 100 Central Ave.