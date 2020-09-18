Chillicothe Middle School (CMS) will be on a hybrid teaching schedule for the next two weeks, following a large number of quarantined students at the middle school.

Chillicothe R-II School District Superintendent Dan Wiebers sent a letter to parents, and staff on Friday afternoon, announcing the decision.

“Due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and the increasing number of middle school students under quarantine, the Chillicothe R-II District has determined that a hybrid plan of educating students at CMS, is necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Wiebers said in the letter. “As of Friday, Sept. 18, there are five positive cases and 105 quarantined students at CMS. Without counting the distance-learning students, that totals 30% of the student body who have been placed on quarantine orders. The district has tried to keep the doors to CMS open but these continuing rising numbers have made it necessary to implement a different educational approach.”

Starting Monday students will switch a hybrid learning schedule, that will have students in the building two days a week and distance learning the other three school days. Teachers and staff will be in the building unless they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are under quarantine orders.

Students will be divided into two groups by the primary parent's last name. This with the last name A-M will report to class on Monday and Thursday, while group N-Z will report on Tuesday and Friday.

“On days when students do not report to the building, they will receive their education virtually or through other distance learning methods,” Wiebers said, “Administration and staff will be reaching out to middle school families to provide additional information about the hybrid schedule.”

Daily after school practices will continue for the next two weeks, Wiebers noted unless a students is positive for COVID-19 or are under quarantine orders.

“Even though the hybrid schedule will allow us to social distance our students to a greater extent, the district still asks parents to follow the daily symptom checklist. Please do not send your child to school if they are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms,” Wiebers wrote.

Wiebers noted that ideally, students would return to the building in two weeks, but parents should be aware that they may not be able to return until Oct. 5, depending on the spread of COVID-19.

“Ideally, after a two-week period of hybrid education at Chillicothe Middle School, our numbers of quarantined students will return to an appropriate level. As long as a continued increase of cases is not seen, students at Chillicothe Middle School will return to a normal schedule on Monday, October 5. We ask that families follow all social distancing requests made by health officials so that school can re-open with in-person learning,” Wiebers said,

Anyone with questions should call the middle school office at 660-646-1916 or the Chillicothe R-11 District Office at 660-646-4566.

As of Friday afternoon, current COVID-19 statistics for Livingston County are 157 total cases; 28 active cases; 129 removed from isolation and one death the Livingston County Health Center reports 15 residents of the county have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

