TUNAS — A southwestern Missouri man has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for killing a couple in 2018.

KYTV-TV reports that 24-year-old Billy Medley of Macks Creek was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty to killing Joseph and Brandy Allen in September 2018. Investigators say the Allens were shot when they tried to confront Medley and Jeffery Stevenson, who were stealing their truck.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses helped lead authorities to Stevenson and Medley. The stolen truck was found in a wooded area near Stevenson's grandmother's home.

Medley pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and seven other crimes.

A plea hearing for Stevenson is scheduled for Oct. 8. He also is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes.