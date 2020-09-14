ST. LOUIS — Police were searching Monday for a suspect or suspects in a shooting that injured a St. Louis police officer as the officer was trying to make a traffic stop.

Officers had pulled over a car just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in north St. Louis when the car sped off and officers gave chase, officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. At least one person inside the fleeing car began shooting at the police car, and a bullet went through the police car's windshield and hit an officer in the right shoulder, officials said.

The officer was taken in stable condition to a hospital, where he was treated and released Sunday night, police said. Police Chief John Hayden said officers found the suspects' car abandoned a short time after the shooting. No arrests had been reported by Monday morning.

The injured officer's name has not been released, but police said he is 35 and has been with the force for 12 years.

The shooting comes two weeks after the Aug. 29 fatal shooting of St. Louis Officer Tamarris Bohannon and marks the ninth officer shot in the city since June 1.

"This is an extremely rough time to be a police officer," Hayden said. "Officers are trying to do their jobs, and they're coming under gunfire."