The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has rescheduled a drop-in meeting to discuss improvements to Rock Bridge neighborhood park.

The first meeting was canceled because of lightning strikes in the area. The rescheduled meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the park, 201 Miramar Lane.

The project for park improvements includes renovations of the basketball court and playfield, as well as the replacement and relocation of the shelter and playground. Park staff will be on hand to discuss the plan and take comments.

The work will be funded by the city's park sales tax.

For more information, contact the department at 573-874-7460.