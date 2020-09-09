"Building skills is more rewarding than streaming another show," says county engagement specialist Rachel Buenemann about subscribing for the Extension Center’s Phelps County Fall Series. Each week from October to December topic experts throughout the state will log-in to teach practical skills relevant to Phelps County residents.

Take a change from passive viewing and engage in a live class packed with actionable lessons. Phelps County Extension invites residents to participate in truly rewarding recreation by building practical skills in weekly, online, short courses. Eighteen courses are offered this fall at staggered times at 2 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

In October join MU speakers:

*Natural resources specialist, Sarah Havens on mushroom cultivation for beginners, and creating an urban wildlife oasis.

*Financial specialist, Andrew Zumwalt on utilizing your health savings account.

*MU Parentlink educator, Christie Lewis on navigating children's fears.

*Dietitian, Rachel Buenemann on eating by the Mediterranean diet in Missouri, and boosting daily anti-oxidants through coffee or other foods.

*Viticulturist, Dr. Dean Volenberg on Missouri wine history.

In November join MU speakers:

*Rachel Buenemann on preparing tasty plant-based entrees, selecting a menu for red meat allergy (alpha-gal) dinner guests, meal prepping a week at a time, and four stress management techniques.

*Sarah Havens on enhancing the hike experience with forest ‘bathing’, and the forest products industry of Missouri with a mailed forest product assembly kit included.

In December join MU speakers:

*Sarah Havens on tree identification, invasive species management, and forest management practices.

*Housing specialist, Kandace Fischer on reducing allergens in the home for the holidays.

*Rachel Buenemann on shopping and eating for a sustainable food system.

Registration for all classes is open at https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/phelps-county-fall-series or by calling the Phelps County Extension Center at 573-458-6260. Select the seven courses you prefer for a $60.00 subscription ($8.57/ course). Individual courses are $12.00.

The University of Missouri Extension is an equal opportunity ADA institution located at 200 N. Main Street St. G-8, Rolla.