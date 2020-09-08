The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced the opening of a second application cycle for the Emergency Broadband Investment Program which will provide $2 million in funding to broadband providers.

The application cycle opened Tuesday and will close at noon on Thursday, Sept. 17. Applications will be reviewed upon submission until funds are exhausted. Grant funds may be used to pay for costs associated with deployment of broadband to unserved and underserved areas of the state.

“The expansion of broadband internet for our citizens, businesses, and communities is critical to our economic recovery now and for our state’s growth into the future,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said.

This program was announced in July as part of the state’s Show Me Strong Recovery strategy, including a broadband expansion initiative using the state’s CARES Act funding. The Emergency Broadband Investment Program was designed to reimburse providers for the cost of broadband expansion to qualified households supporting students, teleworkers, or vulnerable populations.

Round 1 recipients received a total of $3 million from the program.

For more information, visit: https://ded.mo.gov/content/emergency-broadband-investment-program.