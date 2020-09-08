The Phelps Maries County Health Department reported 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Phelps County since Thursday.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department reported on Tuesday, a total of 282 people in Phelps County have tested positive for COVID-19 since late March, with 195 of the COVID-19 cases confirmed in Rolla.

The department said its monitoring 64 active cases in Phelps County, which takes into account residents who have an active COVID-19 infection detected by a polymerase chain reaction test or antigen test.

The health department said a total of 243 people previously quarantined in Phelps County have now been released from isolation. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the department said two people have died from COVID-19 and there is no one currently hospitalized.