ABLE Senior Center in Rolla is offering community events in September.

ABLE Senior Center will hold cards for seniors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 at its location, 1008 Holloway St., Rolla.

ABLE Senior Center will hold a senior birthday party at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at its location in Rolla, along with bingo for seniors at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The senior lunch drive through will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Rolla Church of the Nazarene, 1901 E. 10th St. Community members must make reservations by calling 573-364-4357.