A Sibley, Missouri woman was injured Sunday night when her vehicle overturned on Route W in Morgan County, just north of Route AA.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tara Vandeveer, 47, was heading north in a 2018 Ford F150 when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn. Vandeveer, who was wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and transported by Mid-Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The F150 was totaled and towed from the scene.