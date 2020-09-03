The Missouri Department of Transportation will limit road construction on Labor Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel.

Work on most maintenance and construction projects that would impact traffic will be suspended at noon Friday and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Travelers should still be alert to sudden closures due to emergency situations like crashes, the department said. Favorable weather forecasts could also encourage people to travel on Missouri’s highways.

With statewide traffic fatality figures up over last year, MoDOT is urging motorists to use caution when traveling.

“Incidents and fatalities are over 11% for 2020,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “We don’t want to see a spike in that already alarming number as we close out the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.”

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers will be patrolling Missouri’s roadways enforcing Missouri’s speed-limit, seat-belt and impaired-driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists.

In 2019, there were 1,021 reported crashes over the Labor Day weekend in Missouri, nine of which were fatal, according to the patrol.

More information can be found on MoDOT's interactive traveler information map at www.traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).