The Waynesville R-VI School District was notified Wednesday that a student at Waynesville High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Unless parents were otherwise notified, their students may remain in school, per guidance from the Pulaski County Health Department, according to Waynesville School District’s communications department.

“Wearing masks and keeping socially distanced have kept the close contact list to a limited number of students. Parents are asked to continue to reinforce these preventive measures, so that the district can continue to keep students safely in school,” according to the department in a release Wednesday.

In coordination with the Pulaski County Health Department, students who have had close contact with the positive case will be in isolation for 14 days. Parents of the students who came in close contact with this individual have been contacted by the Waynesville R-VI School District. The district immediately conducted extra deep cleaning in impacted areas and will continue to follow all recommended safety guidelines, according to the release.