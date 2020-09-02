Morgan County R-II has confirmed a teacher and a student at Versailles Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19.

Morgan County R-II has confirmed a teacher and a student at Versailles Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter released to the community, Superintendent Steven Barnes said the following:

"Dear Tiger Families,

We received notification that we have a teacher and student at Versailles Elementary (main campus) that has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We are cooperating with the Morgan County Health Department to aid in contact tracing. The Health Department has already started contacting those considered close contact and plan to have the investigation wrapped up this morning. If you were considered a close contact they will be calling you. Our staff will continue to support the work of the Health Department and take necessary steps to sanitize our buildings. We ask parents to continue to screen their children daily, checking for fever or other symptoms and to keep them home if they are not feeling well.

As you know we are only allowed to release certain information to respect the privacy of those directly involved. We are, however, committed to keeping our families informed when and how we can. To stay informed remember to check our website and various social media platforms often, sign up for School Messenger texts if you have not done so, and keep our offices up to date on any contact information changes you may have.



Sincerely,

L.Steven Barnes."