Southwest Baptist University is extending its test-optional application for undergraduate admission for all campuses — Bolivar, Mountain View, Salem and Springfield — to the Spring 2021 and Fall 2021 semesters.

“Prospective students may have concerns about not having access to information needed to complete an application, and we are removing those barriers,” said Darren Crowder, vice president of enrollment management.

SBU is extending these temporary amendments to the application process for undergraduate students. ACT and SAT scores are not required, and scholarships and other financial aid will be awarded.

To potentially improve academic scholarship eligibility, students may elect to take the online Classic Learning Test (CLT).

High school transcripts are required to complete the application process, and the HESI entrance exam also is required for nursing admission.

Additionally, the university continues to offer individual and group in-person and online visits. Measures are in place to promote the health and safety of SBU’s campus community and visitors and are based on recommendations by health and government officials.

For more information, visit www.SBUniv.edu/admissions or call (417) 328-1810 for the Bolivar campus; (417) 934-2999 for the Mountain View campus; (573) 729-7071 for the Salem campus; or (417) 447-8670 for the Springfield campus.