Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Air Force and Army ROTC groups will hold a joint ceremony at noon Friday, Sept. 11, near the flagpole outside Harris Hall on the Missouri S&T campus. This month marks 19 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

All are welcome to attend in order to recall the events of that day and honor the memory of those who gave their lives in service. During the ceremony, the Army ROTC will fire blank shots from a cannon. Do not be alarmed if you hear a loud noise or see smoke at the event.

To minimize the risk and spread of COVID-19, the ceremony will take place outside and all participants and spectators will be required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines while on campus. For more information about S&T’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.mst.edu.