Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is encouraging residents to register to vote or verify their registration during National Voter Registration Month this September.

“With a November presidential election just around the corner, we’re encouraging all Missourians who are eligible to make sure they are registered,” Ashcroft said. “If you’re already registered, it’s important to verify your voting information. It’s crucial that all Missourians have the opportunity to cast a ballot and make their voices heard on Election Day.”

Residents can visit www.GoVoteMissouri.com to register, check their registration status or get more information about registering to vote. In order to register, community members must be a U.S. citizen, a Missouri resident and 18 years old by the day of the election.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 7. Voters can find their local election authority’s contact information by visiting this link: https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/localelectionauthority.