The Phelps Maries County Health Department released a location in Maries County where individuals could have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

In a public health notice Wednesday, the department said it was notified by the Crawford County Health Department that one of their patients diagnosed with COVID-19 reported they were at Union Hill Church, in Vienna, Sunday, Aug. 30. The department said the individual was symptomatic at the time.

The health department said people who were at the location should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, practice social distancing and wear a mask while in public for 14 days from the date of potential exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and alert their healthcare provider.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The health department reports common symptoms of COVID-19 are a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, diarrhea and generalized muscle aches and pains.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to update the list of potential symptoms https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

“It’s best to assume that every location you visit is a location of potential exposure and take the appropriate precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your communities. It is critical that each and every one of us continues to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum,” the department said.