The library started offering enhanced curbside services and computer appointments on Tuesday.

Director of Rolla Public Library, Rebecca Buckley, said due to the recent increase in COVID-19 transmission in the community, the building will be closed. Staff will offer curbside service, and residents can make an appointment to use one of the library’s computers.

“The library will remain in this phase for a week at a time and will reopen the building if new case numbers reported on Monday afternoon from the Phelps Maries County Health Department are lower than 50 for the week,” Buckley said.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department reported on Monday that the department had 60 active cases of COVID-19 it was monitoring in Phelps County, an increase from the 52 cases the department reported on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Buckley said the library will be open for enhanced curbside service, phone service, and scheduled computer appointments during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

New curbside services include pick-up for printing, faxing and copying, book and DVD bundle options and Grab n’ Go bags. Wifi is available outside of the library during regular library hours.

Buckley said community members should use their library accounts to place holds on items, which they can access on the library’s website www.rollapubliclibrary.org. Residents will also find detailed instructions regarding curbside procedures on the website as well as on the library’s Facebook page.

Rolla Public Library is located at 900 N. Pine St. For assistance or to book a computer appointment, call the library at 573-364-2604 or email curbside@rollapubliclibrary.org.