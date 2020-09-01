Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America said a direct-resident care employee at Rolla Presbyterian Manor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation and quarantined at home.

According to a news release from Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America, the essential health care employee last worked Wednesday, Aug. 26 in health care and Tuesday, Aug. 25 in memory care, and had passed employee pre-screening for both shifts.

The employee was not scheduled to work Thursday, Aug. 27 and called before their Friday, Aug. 28 shift to report an exposure and said they were going to get tested for COVID-19. The positive test result was reported to the campus Sunday evening, the news release said.

In the release on Monday, communications director, Lisa Diehl, said the Phelps Maries County Health Department was notified of the positive COVID-19 case, and the campus conducted contact tracing to determine who had direct contact with the employee during the last shifts they worked.

“Employees who had direct contact will be asked to self-quarantine at home and residents will be placed in isolation pending test results,” according to Diehl.

Rolla Presbyterian Manor will remain in Phase 1 of its reopening plan and follow guidance from the health department, according to the news release. Outdoor visitation, group activities and communal dining have been temporarily canceled until the situation is resolved.

Rolla Presbyterian Manor has implemented Missouri’s Interim Guidance for Long Term Care Facilities with COVID-19 Cases, and is working closely with the health department, the Phelps Maries County Health Department said in an update on Tuesday.