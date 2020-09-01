John (Jack) LeRoy Hanson, 70, of Becker, MN, died Aug. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers after being diagnosed with stage four Glioblastoma in May of 2019.

John (Jack) LeRoy Hanson, 70, of Becker, MN, died Aug. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers after being diagnosed with stage four Glioblastoma in May of 2019. A Celebration of Jack’s life was held Friday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello, MN, with visitation at 1 p.m. Mask mandate and social distancing was observed. Private family interment in Devils Lake, ND, will be on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. Jack was born Nov. 16, 1949, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Gilmore and Hattie (Eissinger) Hanson. He attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Devils Lake, in 1968. In 1969, on his way to Iowa to find a job, Jack stopped in Monticello to visit friends and he found a job with L.E. Myers Construction working on the Monticello Nuclear Plant. During that time he met Barbara, who was working as a waitress at Stella’s Cafe. Jack was drafted into the US Army in May 1970. Jack went back to Germany and Barbara joined him in June 1971. After his discharge in 1972, the couple moved back to the Monticello area. Jack worked for DeBoer Manufacturing, Century Fence, the City of Minnetrista and then for Vickerman Construction. Jack worked during the day as an ironworker apprentice and attended apprenticeship classes at night. Jack was an ironworker for ten years. In 1986, Jack and Barbara retired from the business in 2017. Jack loved golfing, traveling in their RV, spending winters in AZ, attending his granddaughters’ horse shows, playing cards with family members and friends, the Minnesota Vikings, classic country music, making and enjoying rootbeer floats with his family and, of course, Dairy Queen stops. Give Jack an open road and wind in his face and he was a happy man on his Harley with Barbara riding behind him. Many miles and trips were enjoyed over the years. Jack was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church, H.O.G. (Harley Owners’ Group) and the Iron Workers and Carpenters Union. Jack is survived by; his wife, Barbara; and their three children, John (Kathy), Angela and Chris (Sara); goddaughter, Natalie (John) Schmit; grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Nicolas, Christopher (Kennedi), Drew (Josi) and Jack; great-grandson, Bentley; sister, Linda (Bruce) Ray; brother, Pat (Brenda) Hanson; mother-in-law, Dolores Shelby; father-in-law, Earl (Barbara) Domke; sisters-in-law, Patti (Denis) Sipe, Mary (Greg) Davis, Pam (Bob) Hoel, Tracy (Mike) Davis; brothers-in-law, Ketzel (Debbie) Domke, Todd (Vicki) Domke; and many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceeded in death by; his mother and father, Hattie and Gilmore Hanson; and brother, Richard Prozinski.