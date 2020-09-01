A coronavirus infection among courthouse personnel has sent the Boone County Courthouse back to the most restrictive set of COVID-19 control rules available that still allow the court offices to remain open for the public.

Under the guidelines that took effect Monday and will be in place indefinitely, no prisoners will be brought to court for in-person hearings "except in exceptional circumstances and as requested by the attorneys and ordered by the judge presiding over the case."

"This is only the second known positive in the circuit among staff and personnel since March," Court Administrator Mary Epping wrote in an email to accompany the release.

A news release stating that the courts would impose the restrictions was issued at the close of business Monday. The changes are only in effect in the 13th Judicial Circuit's Boone County Courthouse. Regulations governing Callaway County Courthouse and the Columbia Municipal Court have not been changed, the release stated.

"It means, however, cases set next week that were supposed to be in person may now only be by video, or postponed to a later date," Epping wrote.

Those who wish to have their hearings conducted by video can apply to the court at tinyurl.com/VideoHearing.

The courts shut down from March 25 to May 15, holding only necessary hearings, when state and local stay-at-home orders were in place. The decision Monday takes the courts back to the restrictions set when the initial reopening took place, with modifications based on recent Missouri Supreme Court orders.

Those restrictions have been eased and reimposed on two previous occasions, after an employee tested positive earlier in August.

The courts will only hold "the most critical in-person court proceedings and restrict grand and petite jury proceedings to only the most extraordinary, pressing, and urgent cases while abiding by social distancing protocols and occupancy rate limitations applicable to the local health orders."