



The Boonville High School student council announced Tuesday the annual homecoming parade is canceled due to concerns for public health and safety related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in each grade level still will build floats that will be placed in front of the school Sept. 24 where the community can participate in a drive-by parade and vote for the winning float.

This year’s theme is "Coming Home: We’re all in this together."

Students who help build floats will be monitored by class sponsors and will use precautions such as social distancing, masks, sanitizing work areas and working outdoors, according to a news release.

The winning float, along with the homecoming king and queen, will be announced virtually Sept. 25, during coverage of the football game.

The student council regrets community members will not have an opportunity to participate in a parade this year, the release stated. The council is encouraging community members to support students by participating in the drive-by vote. Ballots will be provided by Sept. 24 to students and community members via email and social media.

Businesses and organizations are welcome to send yard signs to be put in the lawn around the floats, the release stated.

Those with questions should email Marjorie Brimer at marjorie.brimer@bpsk12.net.