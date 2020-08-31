Several local young people received awards in the Missouri Pork Association youth show circuit on Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair, according to an association news release.

Boone County winners from Columbia include Callie Jennings and Ellie Mallett. Jennings placed fourth with a Poland China Barrow and Mallett fifth with a Chester White Barrow. Blake Whipple of Centralia won second place and third place with a Poland China Gilt and a Yorkshire Barrow. Ryan Rounsavall of Hallsville won second place in senior showmanship and two fourth place finishes with a Crossbred Gilt and OPB Barrow.

In the circuit, competitors participate in shows throughout the state in June and July, accumulate points and awards are given annually at the Missouri State Fair. The association states 170 members participated this year. For more information and a complete list of winners visit mopork.com/youth/mpa-youth-show-pig-circuit/.